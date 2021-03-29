Windy and warm, cooler again by mid-week

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday starts off rather breezy and warm, with a decent amount of sunshine across the region!

Winds have been strengthening throughout the afternoon.

Hence, a Wind Advisory for the whole region in place starting at 1 p.m. and going until 8 p.m. tonight. Gusts up to 45-50 mph are possible.

Therefore: travel may be difficult at times for some, any unsecured items outside may be blown away, tree limbs may come down as a result of winds and even a few power outages are possible.

Windy, southerly flow is getting temperatures to the 60s today.

Highs in the mid-60s will likely hit by mid-afternoon.

While dry, mainly sunny weather stays throughout the week... warm temperatures do not. Numbers fluctuate quite a bit.

Tuesday will still be a bit breezy and mild, with highs in the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, temperatures take a bit of a dive due to a cold front that had passed through. Highs dip into the upper 30s, low 40s through Thursday.

Temperatures start to rise again into the weekend.

Highs on Friday are expected to reach mid-50s, upper 60s this weekend.