Wisconsin gas prices 20 cents lower than national average

(WAOW) — Gas prices are falling for a second week in a row, nationally and statewide, according to GasBuddy.

Prices went down another 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week in Wisconsin. This drops the average gallon of gas by 4 cents, to $2.66/g.

GasBuddy says these prices are 2.4 cents higher than last month, and over $1 higher than this time last year.

Reportedly, the cheapest gallon of gas in the state Monday will be $2.43/g, and the most expensive is $2.89/g.

And, while these prices are still elevated to prices last seen in 2019, they’re overall still lower than the national average.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $2.84/g, falling almost 3 cents from the week before.

That average prices is nearly 13 cents higher than last month and 87.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on why these surges are continuing.