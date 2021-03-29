Wisconsin gas prices 20 cents lower than national average
(WAOW) — Gas prices are falling for a second week in a row, nationally and statewide, according to GasBuddy.
Prices went down another 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week in Wisconsin. This drops the average gallon of gas by 4 cents, to $2.66/g.
GasBuddy says these prices are 2.4 cents higher than last month, and over $1 higher than this time last year.
Reportedly, the cheapest gallon of gas in the state Monday will be $2.43/g, and the most expensive is $2.89/g.
And, while these prices are still elevated to prices last seen in 2019, they’re overall still lower than the national average.
According to GasBuddy, the national average is $2.84/g, falling almost 3 cents from the week before.
That average prices is nearly 13 cents higher than last month and 87.5 cents higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, made a statement on why these surges are continuing.
“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being. As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don’t jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions.”