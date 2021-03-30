26,000 Wisconsinites to begin receiving additional unemployment benefits, state says

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites will soon be able to access additional unemployment benefits as the state says it has finished work needed to distribute the money.

Check out all of our coverage of the state unemployment system here.

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the distribution of the funds in a press release Tuesday.

The additional funds, known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, have been made available through the latest federal COVID-19 relief bill.

DWD estimates that 17,200 people in Wisconsin will qualify for the expanded benefits. A further 7,400 are estimated to begin receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federal program.

The state said it plans to begin distributing the money as soon as Tuesday.

DWD is also rolling out a new online portal where people can apply for unemployment benefits.

The upgrade means new features including document upload, a message center for direct communications with a claims specialist and text notifications.

"This is all about making the process easier," DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said.

DWD has come under near constant scrutiny since the beginning of the pandemic due an immense backlog of unemployment claims.

The number of people seeking unemployment benefits surged in the early days of the crisis last spring.

The new portal will go live Tuesday night.