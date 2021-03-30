595 Wisconsin pharmacies to begin offering vaccinations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will expand to nearly 600 more locations across Wisconsin, greatly expanding vaccine access.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health, pharmacies at Costco, CVS, Hy-Vee and several local businesses will be able to order vaccine doses as soon as this week. The 95,000 doses available to the new partners are a mix of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment," DHS interim secretary Karen Timberlake said in the release.

To find a new vaccine provider, go to the DHS vaccine provider map or call the DHS vaccine hotline at 1-844-684-1064.