Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say attackers have gunned down three women working to administer the anti-polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan. The women were killed in two separate attacks on Tuesday in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. A spokesman for the Nangarhar police says unknown gunmen killed the three. Two were shot and killed in police District 7 and the third was killed in police District 4. An official from the governor’s office says local media are reporting that no arrest have been made so far in the case. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic.