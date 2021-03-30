Appeals court upholds constitutionality of terror watchlist

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a challenge to the constitutionality of the government’s terrorist watchlist. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond ruled unanimously Tuesday that the government deserves wide latitude in establishing programs designed to protect national security. A group of two dozen Muslim plaintiffs sued the government in 2016. They said their placement on the list had caused all kinds of difficulties in traveling and in other aspects of life. And they said they had no meaningful way to clear their name when they were wrongly placed on the list. A federal judge ruled in their favor. But the government appealed, leading to Tuesday’s ruling