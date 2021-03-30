Ariana Grande joining ‘The Voice’ for season 21 as a coach

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Voice” is switching their positions for Ariana Grande: the pop star is taking her seat in the coach’s chair later this year. NBC said Tuesday that Grande will join the Emmy-winning series for its fall 2021 cycle. Grande will be joined by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. The 20th season of “The Voice” is currently on air and features those three singers along with Nick Jonas. The Grammy-winning star has topped the Billboard charts since she released her debut album in 2013. “The Voice” debuted in 2011 with Shelton, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green as coaches.