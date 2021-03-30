Brewers, EatStreet launch official partnership

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced a new partnership with food delivery company EatStreet, which will bring Brewers ballpark food to fans' couches.

According to a news release from the team, the Brewers and EatStreet will work together to develop a menu for delivery. It will be available exclusively through the EatStreet app.

“Ballpark food is as much of a baseball tradition as the seventh inning stretch,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said in the release. “We are excited to partner with EatStreet to launch the new virtual kitchen concept so fans can enjoy their favorite stadium fare from the comforts of home.”

The delivery company will also see signage and coupons at American Family Field itself.