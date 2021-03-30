Brother of Honduran president sentenced to life in drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — The brother of Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández has been sentenced to life in prison for his conviction on drug charges. Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was sentenced Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel also ordered him to forfeit $138 million. He was convicted in October 2019 of charges that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison. Hernandez’s lawyer had argued for leniency, saying the U.S. should focus anti-drug trafficking efforts on the voracious appetite its citizens have for drugs.