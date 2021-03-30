China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top legislature has approved amendments to Hong Kong’s constitution that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the city’s legislature. The official Xinhua News Agency said the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the amendments Tuesday. It did not provide any details of the changes. Chinese officials have said that the changes would give the committee that selects Hong Kong’s leader the power to choose a large part of the legislature. The changes are expected to reduce the proportion of the legislature that is directly elected. Currently, half the Legislative Council is chosen in direct elections.