Contractor scams: Better Business Bureau urges caution
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As spring rolls in and people begin to consider working on their homes, the Better Business Bureau is urging caution when hiring contractors.
"Scams abound," the organization warned in a press release Monday. They said that more shady actors tend to crop up following disasters like floods and storms.
Home improvement scams can start with a knock on the door, a flyer, or an ad, the Better Business Bureau warned.
The contractor might offer a low price, a short timeframe or claim to be working in your neighborhood and have leftover supplies.
After starting the project the scammer may claim to have found more issues that significantly raise the price. If you refuse to pay they may threaten to walk away from the half-completed job.
Or they might simply take your upfront deposit and never begin the work in the first place.
The organization have three tips to spot potential scams:
- Watch out for "red flags." Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections. Not all “storm chasers” are con artists, but enough are that you should be cautious any time a home contractor contacts you first…especially after a natural disaster.
- Ask for references and check them out. Bad contractors will be reluctant to share this information and scammers won’t wait for you to do your homework. If you can, get references from past customers, both older references to check on the quality of the work and newer references to make sure current employees are up to the task. Check them out at bbb.org to see what other customers have experienced. And always be sure to get a written contract with the price, materials and timeline. The more detail, the better.
- Know the law. Work with local businesses that have proper identification, licensing and insurance. Confirm that your vendor will get related permits and make sure you know who is responsible for what according to your local laws and that your vendor is ready to comply.