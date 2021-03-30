Contractor scams: Better Business Bureau urges caution

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As spring rolls in and people begin to consider working on their homes, the Better Business Bureau is urging caution when hiring contractors.

"Scams abound," the organization warned in a press release Monday. They said that more shady actors tend to crop up following disasters like floods and storms.

Home improvement scams can start with a knock on the door, a flyer, or an ad, the Better Business Bureau warned.

The contractor might offer a low price, a short timeframe or claim to be working in your neighborhood and have leftover supplies.

After starting the project the scammer may claim to have found more issues that significantly raise the price. If you refuse to pay they may threaten to walk away from the half-completed job.

Or they might simply take your upfront deposit and never begin the work in the first place.

The organization have three tips to spot potential scams: