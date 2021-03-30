Cooldown to end the month, big Easter weekend warmup

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures slide downward before the warmest conditions of the year move in by the weekend.



SET UP

A dry cold front will pass through Wisconsin today leveling off temps before they crash by midweek.

TODAY

As the front moves in, expect more cloud cover, but still some sunshine today. Winds won't be as significant as Monday, but it'll still be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph from the southwest then west-northwest.

Highs will be more seasonal in the mid 50s midday through the afternoon.



TONIGHT

Partly cloudy to mostly clear, a bit breezy and cooler with temps in the upper 20s. Wind chills will slip to the low-mid 20s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny skies return, but it'll be chillier with highs in the upper 30s. With the persistent breeze, wind chills will be in the low-mid 30s.

THURSDAY

April begins similarly cool with highs in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. It'll be a bit more comfortable as winds ease.



FRIDAY

Sunny and milder with winds returning from the south causing temps to jump to the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

The warmup continues into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine and lighter winds with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Easter will be even warmer under mostly sunny skies, possibly getting to our first 70° of the year!



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers possible with highs in the upper 60s.