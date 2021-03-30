Skip to Content

Crash closes eastbound U.S. 12 near Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WKOW) -- A crash on U.S. Highway 12 has blocked all of the roadway's eastbound lanes near Cambridge at State Farm Road.

A U-Haul collided with a car and an ambulance has been called to the scene, according to Dane County dispatchers. There has been no word yet on the extent of injuries.

The crash occurred at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, according to a notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The notification estimated that the lanes will be closed for about two hours.

