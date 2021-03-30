Dane County Sheriff’s Office to join pledge calling for more women in law enforcement

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it has signed a letter of intent to join a pledge to get more women involved in policing.

The sheriff's office announced its intention in a press release Tuesday morning.

The 30x30 Pledge is so named because it aims to have women make up 30 percent of sworn officers by 2030. The sheriff's office said that women currently make up 21 percent of Dane County's sworn positions.

The Madison Police Department announced its intentions to join the same pledge last week.

In joining the initiative, the sheriff's office said that it would: