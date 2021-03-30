DNR: Visits jumped 22% last year, increase to continue

MADISON (WKOW) -- As temperatures go up, more people are expected to visit state parks.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, visits were up 22 percent last year.

They're expected to be even higher this year.

If you're planning a camping trip this summer, Missy Vanlanduyt with the state park system says you shouldn't wait to make a reservation.

"The entire year is open to book your reservation. There still are a number of reservations available. We are encouraging people to break out of the mold and travel during the week."

The DNR continues to recommend social distancing at state parks.