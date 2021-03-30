Drop in child abuse reports during COVID-19 pandemic

(WKOW/WQOW/AP) -- New numbers show reports of child abuse dropped across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows there were at least 400,000 fewer reports from teachers and other reporters and 200,000 fewer investigations.

The Associated Press report says school personnel are the top reporters of child abuse and since many school districts went virtual, school staff members didn't see kids in person who may have been abused.

Eau Claire County Department of Human Services social work manager Tasha Alexander told WQOW, our affiliate in Eau Claire, some signs of abuse or neglect to look out for include little to no supervision of children for extended periods of time, or if a child is injured and their story keeps changing on how they got hurt.

"Or they're talking about being exceptionally fearful of their home," Alexander said. "If people are noticing that there's a significant behavioral change for the children or even if there's a significant behavioral change that's being observed of the child's caretakers, whether that's the parents or the primary adults who are caring for them."