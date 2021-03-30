Dry, breezy weather leads to wildfire risk

MADISON (WKOW) - Another breezy, mild day today as the cold front pushes through the region. Which, will lead to a switch in wind direction and cooler temps.

As the cold front pushes through Tuesday morning/afternoon, winds will switch from the south to a northwesterly flow pulling in cooler air.

The warmest temperatures will be in the morning, early afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 50s.

Values will start to decrease, likely dipping below freezing overnight.

Winds will be breezy ahead and behind the front.

Breezy, even windy conditions are likely the week ahead. Another windy day is expected Friday, just before the warm and calm weekend weather.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate, back to below average highs Wednesday and Thursday with highest values in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Breezy, dry conditions are leading to a wildfire risk across the state.

All of southern Wisconsin is under a 'very high' risk. Therefore, no burns and no campfires are allowed, or highly discouraged.

High temperatures rise to the upper 60s, possibly low 70s Easter day.