Elliott honors Kulwicki with 1992 championship paint scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott will honor the late Alan Kulwicki by driving the Hooters paint scheme Kulwicki used in the 1992 season finale. Kulwicki beat Bill Elliott for the championship in final race. Chase Elliott appreciates the chance to honor Kulwicki’s contribution to NASCAR even though Kulwicki beat his father. Kulwicki was killed in a plane crash five races into the 1993 season. Chase Elliott will run the Hooters scheme at Darlington Raceway in May during NASCAR’s industry-wide celebration of past eras.