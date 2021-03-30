Skip to Content

Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee is upholding a $5,000 fine against Rep. Louie Gohmert. The Texas Republican was accused of failing to submit to a full security screening when entering the chamber’s floor last month. The penalty levied on Gohmert is one of the first imposed on a lawmaker since the House adopted screening requirements — including installing metal detectors — after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. It appears that Gohmert would be the first to have to pay the fine under the new rules, which have some Republicans assert violate their rights. 

Associated Press

