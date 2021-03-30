Everyone 16 and older in Wisconsin eligible for vaccine starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the general public will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.

"Wisconsin leads the nation in getting available shots in arms, and today we’re announcing everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a #COVID19 vaccine starting next week," the governor posted on Twitter.

At a press conference with the Department of Health Services Tuesday, Evers said all Wisconsinites will be able to get a vaccine, although he did say in a statement that some providers will have waiting lists.

"Everybody who wants a vaccine will get a vaccine," Evers said.

He said that Wisconsin was first in the country last week in using available vaccine supply, prioritizing getting shots into arms as quickly as possible. Wisconsin set a record Wednesday with 73,114 doses administered, with more than a third of those completing a series.

While Evers said that relief and excitement over the rise in eligibility is important, he also cautioned that the pandemic is not yet over, and that Wisconsinites need to stay vigilant in following CDC guidelines.

"Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19," Evers' office said in the release.

So far in Wisconsin, over 2.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. Over 1 million people have finished the vaccine series in Wisconsin.