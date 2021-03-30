Freed Polish journalist urges pressure put on Myanmar junta

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish journalist who was deported from Myanmar after spending two weeks under arrest is urging international pressure against the military junta that seized power in the country and has authorized airstrikes and the killing of civilians. Freelance photojournalist Robert Bociaga says the situation in the Southeast Asian country could turn into a regional crisis if Myanmar is not helped back toward democracy. The 29-year-old told The Associated Press in a video interview that before he was arrested on March 11, he witnessed no violence and considered himself safe. Myanmar’s military overthrew the elected government on Feb. 1, jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and killed protesters as well as bystanders, including children.