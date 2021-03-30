GOP lawmakers propose direct checks to property owners

MADSION (WKOW) -- Republicans in the state Legislature offered on Tuesday their priorities for federal COVID-19 relief spending. One day earlier, Democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed their bill to give themselves a say over how the state would spend the $3.2 billion coming to Wisconsin.

At the top of the GOP lawmakers' list was a proposal to provide $1 billion in direct checks to property owners, both residential and commercial.

"We want to make sure our homeowners receive the assistance they need after a difficult year," said Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam).

Born, who serves as a co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee, indicated the relief checks would be scaled based on how much someone had paid in property taxes, noting the state would be "using the property taxes [the owner] had paid."

Born said the proposal did not include checks for renters because rent assistance had already been a part of the state's use of CARES Act relief money last year.

"That's already been part of some prior funds that have gone out," Born said. "So we wanted to focus on getting money out to households throughout Wisconsin in a more comprehensive way."

A group of Assembly Republicans sharing their priorities at a Tuesday press conference also singled out its proposal to commit $500 million toward rural broadband efforts.

Evers has said he will direct $200 million of the incoming federal relief money toward rural broadband. Evers has already called for spending $200 million on broadband expansion in his two-year budget so the federal relief could lighten some of that proposed state spending.

Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the relief package should also include a large slice for the state's long-term care facilities. Dittrich noted nearly half of the state's confirmed COVID-19 deaths occured in such homes.

Evers said on a Department of Health Services media call Tuesday long-term care facilities would receive funding within the $500 million he has set aside for ongoing pandemic relief.

"The issues around PPE and testing and anything that goes along with making sure we keep the virus out of nursing homes," Evers said.

Evers announced following an event in Milwaukee Monday how he planned to spend some of the $3.2 billion allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act, including the broadband and continued pandemic relief money.

Evers committed to directing $600 million toward small business relief. That money would serve as an extension of the previous "We're All In" state grants.

Kenneth Clary, who owns Clary's Gourmet Popcorn on State Street, said he had previously received state grants and would apply for more when they become available.

"It might be the difference between us being able to make it through this and not actually," Clary said of the aid.

Customers were few and far between Tuesday afternoon at his downtown shop. Clary said most of his traffic usually comes in the form of state employees.

"Our bread and butter has always been the state folks and the ones that were left on there are working at home and then a lot of them moved out to the west side by Hill Farms," he said. "So there isn't a lot of daily rush down here like there used to be."

Clary said he would use any new relief the same way he had in the past -- on rent and payroll. While he said the business was still struggling, he was also optimistic traffic would soon return as the amount of weekly vaccinations continue to increase statewide.

"I think people are biting at the bit," Clary said. "They want to get out so I'm hoping once everyone gets vaccinated, things will start turning around."