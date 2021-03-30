‘I think menacing is really a good word to describe it:’ Madison residents report driver pursuing walkers, bikers

MADISON (WKOW) - Several Madison residents say the driver of an SUV has followed adults and children as they walked or biked in recent months, with some of those pursued reporting episodes to police as alleged stalking.

One westside Madison homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous after his wife and three year old daughter were followed by this driver in January, said his family members were frightened. He said the man driving the pursuing SUV did not appear to be lost. He said the man's glowering at his wife indicated another mindset.

"I think menacing is a very good way to describe it," he says.

Dave Rancour said his teenage daughter was biking near Odana Hills Golf Course March 21 when the driver of an SUV began following her and maneuvering through residential streets to keep her in view. "The rubber necking, then all of a sudden the man's behind her, the man turns around in front of her to pass her again," Rancour says.

Rancour says his daughter used a circuitous route to bicycle home to try to evade the man and remains "traumatized" by what happened. Rancour said the SUV driver eventually drove past their home and he was able to note the license plate and provide it to police before the driver sped off.

Rancour says the driver did not speak to or try to touch his daughter. Even without clarity on the driver's motive for pursuing the teen, Rancour remains concerned. "I feel this is very significant," Rancour says.

The man whose wife and child were followed says his wife was able to carry their daughter and sprint home to safety. He says the entire family was alarmed by what happened.

"They were really frightened and it really shook us all up," he says.

In the fall of 2020, Steve Schappe says he briefly parked on a west side street to text his daughter when he noticed a man glowering at him from across the street's median. When Schappe drove off, he discovered the man was now in an SUV and following him all the way to his home.

"I was about to back into the driveway, and he pulled up nose-to-nose with my vehicle and made a (obscene) gesture," Schappe says. Schappe says the man drove off.



27 News has verified a Madison resident's blue, Toyota Rav-4 SUV is the vehicle responsible for following as many as a half dozen people in recent months. The vehicle is owned by a 74-year old man, but 27 News has not confirmed who was driving the SUV at the times it followed pedestrians, bicyclists and others.

Schappe, Rancour and the man whose wife and child were followed all say the driver involved in their encounters appeared to be a senior citizen.

"Follow up has been conducted," says Madison Police Spokesperson Tyler Grigg. "The subject has been identified. And no probable cause (for arrest) has been established," Grigg says.

Grigg did not elaborate on the man's possible motive for causing a number of people to feel pursued.



The man whose wife and child were targeted says police were responsive to his family's report of alleged stalking. He says he was told an officer contacted the driver.

"He spoke with the individual in question," the man says. "A clear message was sent (to discontinue pursuits)," he says.



But he says a verbal warning over what happened to his wife and daughter does not satisfy him. "I would say not fully," he says.

"It was intimidation," he says of the driver's actions toward his family members.



Rancour says he recorded the vehicle's license plate after his daughter's experience just before the driver went from nearly idling to full acceleration.

"That behavior made me even more concerned," Rancour says. "His recognition of the situation: 'I've just been caught here.' "







