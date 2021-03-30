Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a review of how the Justice Department can best deploy its resources to combat hate crimes during a surge in incidents targeting Asian Americans. Garland issued a department-wide memo on Tuesday announcing the 30-day review. It cites the “recent rise in hate crimes and hate incidents, particularly the disturbing trend in reports of violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community since the start of the pandemic.” The memo comes as a number of police departments across the U.S. are reporting an uptick in hate crimes and attacks on Asian Americans .