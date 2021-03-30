Leaders of Russia, France, Germany discuss global crises

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says the leaders of Russia, France and Germany had a call to discuss coronavirus vaccines and a slew of international crises, including the situation in eastern Ukraine, Libya, Syria and the Iranian nuclear standoff among other issues. The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin also responded to questions about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in their “frank and business-like” video call on Tuesday. The Kremlin noted in its readout that the three leaders talked about prospects for the registration of the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccines in the European Union and the possibility of its shipments and joint production in the EU nations.