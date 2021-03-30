Local dog groomer clips the competition

Local dog groomer clips the competitionUpdated
(WKOW) -- A dog groomer who works in Fitchburg won the first round of ABC's new reality TV show Pooch Perfect.
Deb Compton and her son, Jordan Jones, were a cut above the competition.
Contestants had to make their dog look like another animal.
Compton and Jones chose a badger and the result was a hit.
The show features 10 of the best stylists from the United States.
Compton works at Pet Supplies Plus in Fitchburg. She and Jones are competing for a $100,000 prize.
