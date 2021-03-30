Local dog groomer clips the competition

(WKOW) -- A dog groomer who works in Fitchburg won the first round of ABC's new reality TV show Pooch Perfect.

Deb Compton and her son, Jordan Jones, were a cut above the competition.

Contestants had to make their dog look like another animal.

Compton and Jones chose a badger and the result was a hit.

The show features 10 of the best stylists from the United States.

Compton works at Pet Supplies Plus in Fitchburg. She and Jones are competing for a $100,000 prize.

