Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting boy arrested in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting and shooting a 12-year-old boy who had snuck out of his home to walk to a friend’s house. The attack happened early Saturday near Miami. Police say a passerby saw the boy wandering along a street and alerted authorities. The boy had been shot in the jaw and was temporarily blinded. Police arrested 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban early Tuesday. He’s charged with sexual battery with a deadly weapon/serious injury, kidnapping a child under 13 and attempted murder. Police say the boy is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.