Marquette’s Smart credits former high school coach for inspiring his career

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- As Shaka Smart stepped up to the podium for his introductory press conference at Marquette, he couldn't help but think of how his journey had started 90 miles away.

"My coaches in sports were the ones who filled the void of a father figure for me. I used to look at those guys like they were 10 feet tall. I have to mention my high school coach, Kevin Bavery. He coaches now at Middleton High School, right outside of Madison. I played for him at Oregon High School. He's really the one who helped me fall in love with basketball."

That bond actually began before high school. Bavery remembers meeting a young Shaka Smart while teaching classes in junior high school.

"I taught him in a social studies class for a semester. I kind of realized, they called him Shaky at the time, I realized his love for the game."

The relationship blossomed as Smart became an all-conference player at Oregon High School under Baverly's mentorship.

"He used to open the gym for me on Friday and Saturday nights, when I was really the only one thinking about basketball," smiles Smart. "He taught me about coaching even while I was still playing."

After a standout playing career at Kenyon College, Smart was working basketball camps across the country when fate intervened.

"So, he went to Dayton on like the way back and worked a weekend camp and by the time he left there, they were so impressed with him that they offered him the Director of Operations Job on the spot," remembers Baverly.

From there, Smart's coaching career took off. He earned national recognition by leading VCU to the Final Four.

"Because he is family, it's just as if one of your own sons had done that," says Bavery. "I remember at the time, like every time there was a milestone in his life, it was another milestone in my life. I would get my 15 minutes through him that I would take advantage of in a way that I would get re-inspired."

Time and distance could not break this player/coach bond. Now, Bavery cannot wait to enjoy the next chapter.

"Obviously, people of Oregon are really excited, but Madison area and for the whole state, it's just a perfect fit."