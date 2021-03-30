Mexico: Woman who died in police custody also was abused

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody over the weekend in a Caribbean resort had also suffered abuse by her companion, who has been arrested. Quintana Roo state’s governor did not specify whether the abuse allegedly suffered by Victoria Esperanza Salazar was sexual or physical. He said Tuesday that one of the woman’s two daughters also had been abused and the man was arrested as part of the state government’s effort to ensure justice for Salazar. The governor acknowledged that the death “did a lot of damage to Quintana Roo’s image.”