Mexico’s indirect COVID-19 deaths may be over 120,000

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Many of the over 120,000 excess deaths Mexico suffered so far during the pandemic may have been indirectly caused by coronavirus, even if those people didn’t die of COVID-19. Mexican officials say a large part of those deaths were people who were suffering heart problems but were too afraid to go the hospital, for fear of getting infected. A government study published over the weekend said 294,287 deaths were linked to COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through Feb. 14. But there were another 122,700 excess deaths during that period that weren’t due to COVID-19, but wouldn’t have been expected to occur based on averages in previous years.