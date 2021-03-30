No gas, mileage taxes in Biden infrastructure plan, transportation secretary says

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — President Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping plan designed to target America's ailing portions infrastructure.

During an interview on CNN Monday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that the plan will not include at least some controversial taxes he had signaled support for in the past.

"No that is not part of the conversation about this infrastructure bill," Buttigieg said of the idea of a mileage tax—payments to the government based on distances driven.

Buttigieg has previously said that a mileage tax showed "promise" to help fund infrastructure initiatives, according to CNN. Monday's comments appeared to back-peddle from that position.

When asked if the administration was considering raising the gas tax, Buttigieg again replied with an emphatic "no."

Biden is expected unveil at least part of the infrastructure plan this week.