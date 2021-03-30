Packers sign Lewis, Lancaster

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers are bringing back a pair of veteran free agents. The team announced new deals for tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

Lewis spent the past three seasons with the Packers. He has tallied 28 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He has appeared in 47 games in the regular season with Green Bay.

Lancaster is set to return for his fourth season in Green Bay. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern in 2018. Lancaster has started 18 games in his career with 92 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.