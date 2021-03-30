Reedsburg High School brings on therapy dog

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- The Reedsburg High School counselor's office will welcome Willow the therapy dog, looking to give students another resource to combat anxiety.

According to a news release from district spokesperson Kari Stanek, Willow is a hypo-allergenic Sheepadoodle specially trained in therapy work.

She will work with school counselor Abby Imhoff, but will be seen throughout the school.

"In an effort to support our students' social/emotional well being, we are pleased to add a therapy dog to our staff," RAHS principal Rob Taylor said in the release. "Therapy dogs can provide many benefits to schools including providing comfort and non-judgmental support. Even a short amount of time spent with a therapy dog can decrease levels of anxiety and help support mental health."