Report: NFL certifies 17-game season

(WKOW) -- With approval from the players' association, NFL owners certified an additional regular-season game for 2021, officially ushering in what will be the longest NFL regular season in history.

According to a news release on the official NFL website, this comes from the 2020 collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFLPA, which allows the owners to implement a 17th game for each team.

This is the first change to the NFL regular-season structure since 1978 when the league moved to a 16-game schedule.

According to the release, the 17th game will feature teams from opposite conferences that finished in the same place in their respective divisions. The Packers, after topping the NFC North in 2020-21, will square off with the AFC West champion Chiefs in Kansas City.

This will be the second time in three years the Packers have played at Arrowhead, winning 31-24 in 2019, although Kansas City's MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was out with a dislocated kneecap.

Additionally, the league announced that beginning in 2022, all teams will be required to play a "home" game internationally once every eight years.

"The scheduling of up to four neutral site games per year in a country outside the United States will focus initially on Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America and the United Kingdom," the NFL said in the release.