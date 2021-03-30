Report: NFL expects full stadium capacity for 2021 season

(WKOW) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects all teams to have full stadiums this fall, per a report from the league's annual meeting.

According to a Tweet from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the virtual meeting between Goodell and all 32 franchises included plans to open all stadiums in full this fall.

The NFL had 1.2 million fans in attendance over the course of last season with distancing measures and restrictions in place.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Packers have not made any announcement as to their spectator policy this fall.