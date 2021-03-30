Special Weather Statement issued March 30 at 8:19AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

AAA

The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and

dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this

afternoon. West to northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of

15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. The humidity will fall

into the 20 to 30 percent range this afternoon and should be

lowest over central and portions of western Wisconsin.

Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid

outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish

and dispose of cigarettes properly.