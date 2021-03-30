Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have recovered from COVID-19 and are returning to regular duties, three weeks after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Assad’s office says the country’s first couple had their PCR tests and the results were negative, and that all the symptoms of the virus are gone. It said that the 55-year-old Assad and his wife, who is 10 years younger and had announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will return to normal life on Tuesday. The two had isolated themselves since testing positive on March 8. The announcement came as Syria is witnessing a sharp increase in cases.