Thursday at 10: Madison teen survives rare lung condition, undergoes life-saving surgery

MADISON (WKOW) -- A lot of families experienced hardships over the last year, but one Madison family faced a fight they weren't expecting.

15-year-old Josh Burton was a seemingly normal, healthy kid. But, suddenly last summer, he became very sick with a rare lung condition, not related to COVID-19.

His mom, Kelly, was in shock. "I don't think there's anything quite like standing beside his bed, when he's on a ventilator and his blood is being oxygenated outside of his body and you still see that fight. To know how strong he is, that taught me a lot about who he was and a lot about who I was."

Thursday, only on 27 News at 10, the surgery by doctors at UW Health that saved Josh's life.