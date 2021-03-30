Tickets sold out for Brewers opening day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The newly-christened American Family Field will have as full of a house as possible for the Brewers' opening series against the Twins, per a report from the team.

The Brewers kick off their season April 1 at home against Minnesota, looking to add to their franchise-record three consecutive trips to the postseason. While the tickets for opening weekend are sold out, tickets are currently on sale for other upcoming series here.

Per a previous report, American Family Field will allow approximately 10,000 fans, or 25 percent capacity. All tickets will be sold and processed digitally, and fans are encouraged to order concessions through the MLB Ballpark app.