UN experts blame Yemen’s Houthis for Aden airport attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say it’s highly likely a deadly missile attack on the airport in Yemen’s key southern port of Aden as the country’s new government was arriving was carried out by Houthi rebels. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed has said the Dec. 30 attack, which killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others, was meant “to eliminate” the new government. He blamed the Iranian-backed Houthis. In a key section of the U.N. report obtained Tuesday by AP, the panel of experts concluded “with very high confidence” that two missile were launched from Houthi-controlled Taiz airport toward Aden.