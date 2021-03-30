Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly outspent opponent Deborah Kerr by nearly $800,000 in February and March. Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Kerr spent $818,063 between Feb. 2 and March 22. Kerr spent $47,443 during that span. Underly also holds the fund-raising edge, generating $1.1 million during the period compared with Kerr’s $71,465. The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives support Kerr. Underly’s fund-raising totals were bolstered by $600,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party. The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.