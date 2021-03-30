UW researchers seek essential workers for COVID-19 prevention study

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is expanding its COVID-19 prevention study to all essential workers.

The study is investigating whether common oral and nasal antiseptics, in addition to masks and hygiene, can help prevent COVID-19 infections.

Researchers are trying to determine if these measures can prevent the virus in people who don't or can't get vaccinated.

"This is great news that many people are getting vaccinated. This intervention is going to be an adjunct to it and is not a substitute," said Dr. Nasia Safdar, the study's co-principal investigator, noting people who have been or plan to get vaccinated are eligible for the study.

"Also, there are several people that for you know, very good reasons cannot get vaccinated. And so for those people, this is another good option to try," added Dr. Safdar.

The study started specifically for health care workers last summer, but has now expanded to all essential workers who cannot work virtually like first responders, food supply workers and mail carriers.

If you are interested in participating, you can visit the website for more information. To enroll in the study, please contact the research coordinators at shield@medicine.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-6560.