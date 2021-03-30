Vaccine clinic opens on Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened on the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee Tuesday.

The park opened its Guest Services Building for Pick'n Save's first off-site mass vaccine clinic in the state.

Jada Jacques drove from Madison to get a shot. "I've been searching on like a ton of websites trying to find where I can get the vaccine and this was the first one that was open, so I just clicked it right away and signed up," she told WISN-TV.

"There's some hope that maybe we'll be back this summer and maybe jamming out to some of our favorite artists," Jacques said.

The clinic was fully booked on its first day, with plans to vaccinate more than 500 people.

The clinic is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.