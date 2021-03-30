Vaccine Etiquette: Doctors suggest not asking people about vaccination status

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more people get their COVID-19 vaccines, doctors say etiquette is an important thing to remember.

The CDC says people who have been vaccinated can spend more time together without masks, so some will be interested in whether others have gotten a shot.

Doctors say, remember that people will have different comfort levels about sharing that information.

"I would actually recommend not asking people if they have been vaccinated and instead, maybe offer your own vaccination status, or even why you got vaccinated and then see what they're willing to share back with you," said Dr. Devlin Cole at University Health Services.

She says people should also hold off on posting their vaccine cards on social media, so they don't accidentally share any medical information.