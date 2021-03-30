Wisconsin set to open up vaccine eligibility, supply will determine when vaccinators book appointments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Everyone 16 and older in Wisconsin will become eligible for vaccination on April 5, fewer than four months after the first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Madison.

"We thought this process would take a year," Mo Kharbat, SSM Health's Vice President of Pharmacy Services, said Tuesday. "It's exciting to see us get to this point where the vaccine is available to everyone."

Kharbat isn't the only one excited by the news.

Anne Marie Weber has been eagerly waiting to get her vaccine.

"Recently, I've been feeling that itch of a lot of vaccine envy as the next round of people started getting theirs," she said. "I'm happy for them, and I know that I should be last, but I'm glad that last is finally here."

But Kharbat said Weber, and everyone else who will become eligible Monday, might not be able to immediately book an appointment.

"If our supply does not increase and we continue to get the same number of doses we've been seeing weekly, then the answer is they will have to wait because most appointments for the next two weeks are already scheduled and booked," he said.

However, Kharbat said the vaccination process will speed up if vaccinators get more doses.

"If our vaccine allocations can begin to increase significantly, our clinics will open up, our schedules will open up, and we will allocate more resources to our clinics," he said. "If we get more doses, those doses will find their way to people's arms, and we will vaccinate more people."

Weber said she hasn't started to look for an appointment yet, but she does have a plan.

"Every day, check the options that are available to me, and at some point it'll become available," she said.

She said she's hopeful she'll be able to schedule her first shot soon, but she knows there will be a lot of people trying to book the same appointments.

"That just means that other people are getting shots, and shots in arms is what we need right now," she said.

While she isn't sure exactly when she'll get vaccinated, Weber is already thinking of the activities that will return once she does.

"We're getting to summer, so that's gonna be a lot of tailgating, a lot of brats and probably some lake activities that will all involve groups and family and outdoor time," she said. "So I think it's going to be an excellent summer."