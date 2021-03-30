Writers from 4 continents up for International Booker Prize

LONDON (AP) — Chinese writer Can Xue and Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o are among nominees for the International Booker Prize for fiction. Can Xue’s “I Live in the Slums” and Ngugi’s “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” are among 13 books on the longlist for the 50,000 pound ($69,000) prize. The list announced Tuesday also includes“The War of the Poor” by France’s Eric Vuillard, “In Memory of Memory” by Russian writer Maria Stepanova, “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez and “Minor Detail” by Palestinian author Adania Shibli. Six finalists will be revealed on April 22 and a winner will be announced June 2.