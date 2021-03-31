Analyst pleads to leaking secrets about drone program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Air Force intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to leaking classified documents to a reporter about military drone strikes against Al-Qaeda and other terrorist targets. The guilty plea Wednesday from 33-year-old Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, comes just days before he was slated to go on trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for violating the Espionage Act. Hale admitted leaking roughly a dozen secret and top secret documents to a reporter in 2014 and 2015. The original indictment against Hale states that he reached out to the reporter in April 2013 while still enlisted in the Air Force and assigned to the National Security Agency.