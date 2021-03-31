Attacks in Afghanistan kill 4, including religious scholar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say bomb attacks and shootings killed at least four people, including a religious leader and an army officer. An explosion in northern Takhar province on Wednesday killed the head of the provincial Ulema Council, the top religious body in the area. The attack also wounded three people. A spokesman for the provincial police chief says the cleric’s vehicle was targeted by a so-called sticky bomb in the provincial capital. A bombing in northern Balkh province killed two people, including a child, and wounded 16. Meanwhile, the Taliban ambushed a military convoy on a main highway linking the Logar and Paktia provinces, killing an army officer.