Back on: Dane County Fair will be held in July despite pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Fair will be held this year at the Alliant Energy Center and will be open to the public.

The announcement came in a press release Wednesday from the Dane County Fair Association, Inc.

The organizers said that the decision to open the July 15-18 event to the public "was not taken lightly." They promised to make modifications to the fair to allow for a safe environment.

Organizers cited the county's response to the pandemic and the increasing number of vaccinations against COVID-19 as reasoning for holding the event this year.

"Dane County is proud to partner with the Fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a written statement.

For those that do not feel comfortable attending the fair in person, organizers said they would make some the experiences available online after the festivities conclude.

Canceling the fair in 2020 inflicted "a substantial financial loss" on the Dane County Fair Association, Inc., the press release said. Organizers asked those who are able to donate to the fair by visiting their website.