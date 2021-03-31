Skip to Content

BBC correspondent leaves China amid safety concerns

BEIJING (AP) — A veteran BBC correspondent whose coverage angered China has left the country. The BBC said Wednesday that John Sudworth had relocated to Taiwan and would continue to be the British public broadcaster’s China correspondent. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China says the journalist had left last week amid concerns for his safety and that of his family. The organization says Sudworth’s wife left with him. She is a correspondent for Irish broadcaster RTE. The BBC says John’s work exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know.

Associated Press

